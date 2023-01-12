Lane Tech Evacuated Due to Presence of Mercury Found in Bathroom

Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago's North Center community area was evacuated on Thursday due to the presence of mercury in a bathroom, school officials said.

According to a statement from the school, a "small quantity" of mercury was discovered in a bathroom late Thursday afternoon, leading to the immediate closure of the school and a response from a hazardous materials team.

All evening activities and events at Lane Tech were canceled for the evening as the building continues to be evaluated. Plans for Friday's school day are to be determined.

The source of the mercury found is currently unknown, and there is no further information available.