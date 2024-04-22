Pavement repairs on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive will lead to lane closures starting this week, with road work scheduled to run for several weeks, officials said.

The work is part of the city's "Arterial Resurfacing Program," which includes patching segments of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Roosevelt Road to 31st Street, with work scheduled for both northbound and southbound lanes.

Lane closures are slated to begin Monday, when southbound lane closures will be in effect until May 6. During this time, one lane will remain closed daily from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., while three lanes will be closed during working hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second stage of the work runs from May 6 to May 20, when northbound closures will be in effect.

During this time, one lane will remain closed daily from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., while three lanes will be closed during working hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From May 20 to June 3, southbound closures will go back into effect, with two lanes closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily and three lanes closed during the aforementioned working hours.

The same closures will go into effect for northbound lanes from June 3 until June 17, when the work on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is scheduled to end.

City officials advise that inclement weather and other emergencies could cause the schedule to change.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and take alternate routes if possible, with officials also encouraging residents to use public transportation.