Lands’ End Furloughs 70% of Corporate Employees

Nearly 1,000 Wisconsin retail employees are without work and pay until at least May 1

By Becca Wood

Lands' End

Lands’ End will furlough about 70% of its corporate employees beginning March 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Todd Novak, the mayor of Dodgeville, where Lands' End is based, says he was told that's about 1,000 employees.

The clothing retailer said it also plans to extend the closure of its 26 retail stores around the country beyond March 29.

Lands' End distribution centers remain open and employees there are getting a temporary pay increase, the State Journal l reported.

“At Lands’ End, the safety and health of all our employees is our first priority and we are taking steps to minimize risk through work-at-home policies, as well as practicing social distancing and enhanced sanitation in our facilities,” CEO and President Jerome Griffith said in a statement. “Given the uncertainty related to the severity and duration of COVID-19, we have also taken proactive steps to reduce costs, carefully manage inventory, and preserve liquidity.”

Griffith said the company will fund health insurance premiums for employees furloughed through May 1.

