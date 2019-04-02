See Inside: ‘Landmark Masterpiece’ From HGTV’s ‘Windy City Rehab’ Stars Listed for $2.3M

A home renovated by the stars of HGTV's new Chicago show "Windy City Rehab" has hit the market in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.



The five-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot "landmark masterpiece" is listed for $2.3 million, according to its listing by Jameson Sotheby's International Realty. If features a custom wet bar, a play room and theater and an optional sauna along with two large outdoor spaces, the listing states.



Take a peek inside below.