See Inside: ‘Landmark Masterpiece’ From HGTV’s ‘Windy City Rehab’ Stars Listed for $2.3M

A home renovated by the stars of HGTV's new Chicago show "Windy City Rehab" has hit the market in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.

The five-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot "landmark masterpiece" is listed for $2.3 million, according to its listing by Jameson Sotheby's International Realty. If features a custom wet bar, a play room and theater and an optional sauna along with two large outdoor spaces, the listing states.

Take a peek inside below.

13 photos
1/13
B R Lillie Photography
2/13
B R Lillie Photography
3/13
B R Lillie Photography
4/13
B R Lillie Photography
5/13
B R Lillie Photography
6/13
B R Lillie Photography
7/13
B R Lillie Photography
8/13
B R Lillie Photography
9/13
B R Lillie Photography
10/13
B R Lillie Photography
11/13
B R Lillie Photography
12/13
B R Lillie Photography
13/13
B R Lillie Photography

More Photo Galleries

Fotos: Chicago durante primera tormenta invernal de 2020
Fotos: Chicago durante primera tormenta invernal de 2020
Your January Winter Storm Weather Photos
Your January Winter Storm Weather Photos
Brant Miller’s Weather Photos
Brant Miller’s Weather Photos
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us