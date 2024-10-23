Landlord of embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tries to serve eviction papers after missed rent payments

The landlord of a Dolton home leased to embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard and her boyfriend attempted to serve an eviction notice Tuesday due to missed rent payments from the couple before a Thornton Township meeting was cancelled due to a lack of quorum.

Genetta Hull, Henyard's landlord, arrived at Tuesday's Thornton Township meeting in an effort to recoup the money she is owed while serving an eviction notice to Henyard, who is the Thornton Township Supervisor.

"Now I have to pay a special process server to get them served, which is more fees for me," Hull said.

According to Hull, the home was leased to Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, in 2021.

Hull said she last received a payment in August, and initially filed eviction papers in September.

Hull said she is now owed $5,000 in overdue rent in addition to late fees, and added that Henyard and Woods failed to appear at Zoom hearing regarding the manner Tuesday morning.

"The sheriff has been out here a few times to serve them. For a household that makes over $350,000 a year, I am asking for pennies," Hull said.

Hull said she has also been unable to gain access to the home or the home's garage in order to perform maintenance.

"I gave them 48 hours' notice and texted them. There is a code on the garage and a lock on the front door that were changed," Hull said.

An attorney for Henyard told NBC Chicago they were not offering a comment at this time,

Hull said she regrets renting to Henyard and Woods.

"I don't think the money is worth it, the cash up front. I would have rather rented to someone who is an honest person and works hard. As a mayor, you would think they would uphold positive citizen standards. You don't see that with these people, they just feel like they can do whatever they want," Hull said.

The case will head back to court Tuesday at the Markham courthouse.

Henyard is also under federal investigation regarding her role as mayor in Dolton and as supervisor in Thornton Township.