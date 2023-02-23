Lance Lynn to start White Sox spring training opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pedro Grifol has made his first pitching decision as White Sox manager. Grifol announced on Thursday that Lance Lynn will draw the first start of the year for the White Sox when they open up their Spring Training schedule this Saturday.

The team is planning on having Lynn pitch three innings in the Spring Training opener against the Padres, per multiple reports, but that’s subject to change as the game goes. Lynn will need to get his work in early this spring, since he’s set to leave for the World Baseball Classic along with Tim Anderson, Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert, Kendall Graveman, José Ruiz and Nicholas Padilla.

The White Sox acquired Lynn in a trade with the Rangers in exchange for Dane Dunning ahead of the 2021 season. Halfway through his first year with the Sox, the team signed Lynn to a two-year contract extension that included a club option for 2024.

Lynn’s tenure with the White Sox has been largely successful. In two years he has a 3.26 ERA to go with a 1.098 WHIP and a 300/64 K/BB ratio.

Lucas Giolito has been the White Sox Opening Day starter since 2020, and he will certainly be in the conversation to be the Opening Day starter again this year.

First pitch for the White Sox’ first spring training game will be 2:05 p.m. and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

