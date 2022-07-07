Lance Briggs Reacts to City's Proposal to Keep Bears in Chicago

Briggs reacts to city's proposal to keep Bears in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The possibility of the Chicago Bears moving away to Arlington Heights is becoming more and more likely with the city now coming up with proposals to keep the team in Chicago.

The latest proposal includes ideas such as aerial gondolas, a monorail using clean energy and a tourist attraction hotel among other things. One of the ideas that stood out was the recommendation of a dome atop Soldier Field.

Former Bears’ linebacker, Lance Briggs, was a guest on “Unfiltered with David Kaplan” and was asked about the City of Chicago and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to try to keep the team.

Too little, too late,” Briggs said. “There was plenty of time to get this stuff done and now that the wheels are falling off, it’s like, ‘Alright, we’re getting desperate now, it’s really happening. What can we do to keep you?’

“No, you’re supposed to do that beforehand. You’re supposed to take care of business. Take care of the team and make sure that they’re in their foundation for years to come. And that didn’t happen so too little, too late.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the proposal is appealing to the Bears or if there’s no stopping the ball rolling and the team has made the final decision to move to Arlington Heights.

Judging by Briggs’ words, there appears to be no going back for the Bears and the city has no one to blame but itself.

