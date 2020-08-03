Lakeshore Flood Advisory Issued Due to High Waves, Dangerous Currents on Lake Michigan

Due to strong currents and large waves of 10 feet or higher, the National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for parts of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana on Monday.

The advisory, which will remain in effect until Wednesday morning, is in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana. Kenosha County in Wisconsin is also included in the advisory.

According to the advisory, minor lakeshore flooding is expected to last through Tuesday afternoon, and high waves have already forced the closure of sections of Chicago’s Lakefront Trail on Monday, with water crossing the pavement in many locations.

Those waves, exacerbated by record-high water levels on the lake, will lead to life-threatening conditions for anyone who goes into the water, according to officials.

Beach erosion is also possible along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Residents are advised to stay away from the lakeshore, and are advised not to go onto piers, jetties, breakwalls or other structures along the water.