Lakefront advocacy group expresses opposition to planned quantum computing campus on Far South Side

Lakefront advocacy group Friends of the Parks (FOTP) is expressing its opposition to a planned quantum computing campus on Chicago's Far South Side ahead of a rezoning meeting.

In an e-mail, FOTP is urging supporters to "vote no" on rezoning the vacant 440-acre former US Steel South Works Site.

"This project is moving at quantum speed with minimal community engagement or public scrutiny. While Chicago residents and small businesses are facing property tax increases, the Quantum Campus has already been approved for a tax reduction from 25% to 10% and permit fee waivers," the organization's interim executive director said in a written statement. "Any proposal involving our lakefront and ecologically rich open spaces requires the highest level of scrutiny."

In 2016, FOTP successfully sued to prevent George Lucas from building a museum along the lakefront and has previously voiced opposition to the construction of any new stadium project on the Museum Campus, where the Chicago Bears hope to build a new stadium.

In July, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the first tenant at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) as PsiQuantum, a California-based quantum computing company.

The state is investing $500 million to build the campus, with expectations it will generate billions of dollars in economic impact and create thousands of jobs.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson and his Chief Operating Officer (COO) were asked if the project is moving too fast.

"Are we moving with expediency to ensure there is economic development on the South Side of Chicago? Absolutely," Johnson said. "There’s going to be ongoing conversations around how the community can benefit. How we actually codify that, those are conversations we will continue to have."

"It's really important, especially in challenging economic times, that government acts as an enabler of economic development, as an enabler of the creation of jobs," John Roberson, the city's COO said.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, a spokesperson for IQMP addressed environmental concerns raised by some advocacy groups, including FOTP.

“The IQMP will help cement Illinois’ status as a global hub for quantum technology, and all of the job creation, economic growth and opportunity that comes with it. There are virtually zero emissions from quantum computing, and the campus’ cryogenic cooling facilities will have essentially zero emissions while using 100% carbon free electricity. We’re also proud that this project will not only protect access to existing park space and the lakefront, but in fact expand and improve it. After hosting multiple community engagement meetings and holding conversations with hundreds of individual residents, we also look forward to working with Claretian Associates, United Way and LISC on their Quality of Life Plan process to ensure this historic project delivers benefits across South Chicago.”

People who work and live near the site are cautiously optimistic about the plans, including Ericka Gonzalez-Guzman, a farmer and educator at the Urban Growers Collective, a nonprofit urban farm that provides fresh produce to the South Chicago community.

"What I really want to see is jobs that are created and tailored for the community around them," Gonzalez-Guzman said.

"I hope that it’s going to be beneficial to the community and also expose it to more investment, hopefully. But also, I’m afraid more people are going to be displaced."

Douglas Bush is a grandfather and lifelong South Chicago resident.

"A lot of the centers they took down for the kids to do activities. Stuff that I used to do. We used to play football over there. It's a good thing they doing that and bringing something back to the hood," Bush said. "I just want to see some source of development with jobs and activities for the kids."

Olivia Aguilar has owned property in the neighborhood for decades and grew up nearby and is thrilled to see development after years of inactivity.

"I’ve been holding on. I’ve had the property since 1988. I don’t live here anymore, but I am still very connected to Chicago, and I want good things to happen in South Chicago," Aguilar said. "I’m really happy to see somebody wants to come in here and bring jobs and people and start building."

The Chicago Plan Commission is set to meet Thursday to discuss rezoning the site from mixed residential, shopping and business to manufacturing. Representatives from the project, as well as several subject matter experts, are expected to attend and answer questions.