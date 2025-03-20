Suburban high school cheerleading coach, arrested, accused of stealing $38K from school

A suburban high school cheerleading coach is in custody and facing charges of theft and money laundering after police said she allegedly stole thousands of dollars of school district funds for personal use.

According to the Lake Zurich Police Department, Gabriele N. Kelly, 26, of Algonquin, faces two counts of theft and two counts of money laundering. The District 95 high school cheerleading coach turned herself in March 18, the release said.

The investigation began in February, officials said, after police were contacted by the Lake Zurich Community United School District 95 regarding "financial discrepancies" related to invoicing done by its high school cheerleading coaches.

The investigation determined that Kelly diverted $38,000 of school district funds for personal use, police said.

Kelly's first court appearance was March 18, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.

The Chicago Tribune reported a second Lake Zurich cheerleading coach, Kaylin Dietrich, has a warrant for similar charges.

Anyone with additional information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Andy Sieber at the Lake Zurich Police Department at 847-719-1690 x 6125, police said.