Lake Villa Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Student Who Stole Car From Middle School

Police in north suburban Lake Villa are searching for a 13-year-old middle school student who stole a staff member's car, saying the teen is "armed and dangerous."

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday when the Lake Villa Police Department responded to Palombi Middle School in regard to the report of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from authorities.

Police later determined a male student gained access to a staff member's car keys and stole their vehicle from the school's parking lot. The vehicle is described as a gray 2019 Kia Sorento SUV with Illinois license plate BM63486.

The juvenile, who was reported as a runaway, was believed to be headed to the Rockford Area, where he is from.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Through an investigation, detectives learned the suspect may have accessed a gun after stealing the vehicle, police said.

Law enforcement and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in the Rockford area were also looking for the teen, according to officials.