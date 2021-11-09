Lake Villa

Lake Villa Man Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Crash

Police sirens generic image.
NBC

Authorities in suburban Lake Villa say that a man is dead after he was ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon Holmgren, a Lake Villa resident, was driving in the 37000 block of North Route 83 at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Authorities arrived on scene a short time later, and found the vehicle, which had been heavily damaged. Police say that Holmgren was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the 23-year-old had died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Local

Naperville Central High School 34 mins ago

Teens Face Felony Charges Over Threats Made Against Naperville High School

DuPage County 1 hour ago

DuPage County Kennel Owner Sentenced to 20 Days in Jail for 2019 Fire That Killed 29 Dogs

A death investigation remains underway, and further details around the crash have not been released at this time.

This article tagged under:

Lake Villa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us