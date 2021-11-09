Lake Villa Man Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Crash

Authorities in suburban Lake Villa say that a man is dead after he was ejected from his car in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon Holmgren, a Lake Villa resident, was driving in the 37000 block of North Route 83 at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed.

Authorities arrived on scene a short time later, and found the vehicle, which had been heavily damaged. Police say that Holmgren was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the 23-year-old had died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

A death investigation remains underway, and further details around the crash have not been released at this time.