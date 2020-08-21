lake shore drive

Lake Shore Drive Shooting Causes 3-Vehicle Crash in Gold Coast

Police are looking for several people who ran away from the scene of a crash after a shootout with another vehicle Thursday on Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach

By Sun-Times Media

Police are looking for several people who ran away from the scene of a crash after a shootout with another vehicle Thursday on Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach.

The occupants of a Chrysler Town and Country minivan were exchanging gunfire with another vehicle, possibly a black SUV, while heading south about 10:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

The Chrysler rear-ended a Fiat and a Toyota Corolla, sideswiped the Toyota and crashed into the concrete median, police said. Three or four people got out of the minivan and ran off.

The women driving the Fiat and the Toyota refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. No one appeared to have been injured in the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

