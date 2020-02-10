Lake In The Hills Police Looking For Man Who Approached Women in Parking Lot

Lake in the Hills Police are looking for a man wanted for approaching two different women in a parking lot Monday morning.

Police said they were called just after 10 a.m. to the 1350-1370 block of Cunat Court. There, one woman reported the man requested that she expose herself in exchange for money. Details on what happened with the second woman weren't immediately available.

The two cases may be connected to an incident that occurred in Pingree Grove several weeks ago, according to police.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 25 years old and standing 5-foot-11 with a thin build. He also has sandy/dark blonde hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake in the Hills Police Department at (847) 658-5676, send a private message on Facebook, or submit an anonymous tip via Nixle (text TIP LITHPD to 888777).

Police asked that residents do not name the individual in social media comments.