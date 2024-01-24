Lake Geneva's ‘Winter Realms' opens Friday, but ‘unpredictable weather forecasts' could impact season

Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

One of Wisconsin's most popular winter events opens is set to open Friday.

"Winter Realms,", formerly known as Ice Castles, is set to open for the season at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Lake Geneva, a press release said. However, how long the attraction remains open is up to Mother Nature.

“It is no secret that the weather this year has provided unexpected challenges, but our team has powered through and we are excited to officially announce our grand opening," CEO Kyle Standifird said in the release. “We do not know how long we will be able to remain open due to unpredictable weather forecasts, and we encourage guests to come as soon as possible and not wait.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Last year's season was drastically shortened -- it lasted all of three days -- due to warm temperatures melting ice castles "beyond repair."

The open air experience, described by officials as a "snow fairy-tale playground," includes ice-carved tunnels, slides, frozen thrones, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a snow tubing hill and more.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased here. The attraction is located at the Geneva National Resort and Club, located at 1221 Geneva National Ave in Lake Geneva.

The company's second Winter Realms location, which is in Lake George, N.Y. has already opened for the season. Ice Castles experiences are still up and running in Midway, Utah, Cripple Creek, Colo., Maple Grove, Minn. and North Woodstock, N.H.