Lake-enhanced snow could impact some areas overnight

Some parts of the Chicago area saw their first measurable snowfall of the season on Tuesday, and while that snow could continue in some areas, there could be good news on the horizon.

Lake-enhanced snow was a persistent issue on Wednesday evening, with squalls leading to limited visibility and slick road conditions across the area.

Traffic crashes were reported in numerous communities, including Matteson and Peotone, and motorists struggled to maintain control of their vehicles because of the cold and snowy conditions.

Chicago itself saw some lake-enhanced snow, but also saw mixed precipitation, with graupel and sleet falling during the evening hours.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That precipitation should come to an end in the late evening hours, but parts of northwest Indiana could see lake-effect snow into Wednesday morning, according to forecast models.

As such, a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for several counties, with motorists urged to use caution.

Once the low pressure system moves its way out of the area, a slow warming trend is expected, along with drier conditions. By Thursday, highs should be back into the 50s in most areas, and by Saturday some communities could even see highs top 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

More information on snowfall accumulations is expected in coming hours, and stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest updates.