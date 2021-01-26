Lake-Effect Snow Possible in NE Illinois, NW Indiana Wednesday

Winter storm warnings in the area have expired, but a round of lake-effect snow could hit the region on Wednesday morning, dropping up to 2 inches of additional snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow showers are expected to develop over Lake County in Indiana, then could park themselves for several hours over portions of Cook and Will counties on Wednesday morning.

Moderate-to-heavy snow is possible with the snow showers, which could potentially cause travel issues in the morning hours.

Brisk northerly winds could also accompany the snow, causing blowing snow and reducing visibility in the region.

As Wednesday moves along, the snow is expected to cross back over Lake Michigan and into Lake and Porter counties in Indiana during the afternoon and evening hours, with 1-to-3 inches of snow possible in those locations.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution while traveling during those snow showers, which are expected to dissipate Wednesday evening.