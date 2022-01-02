Lake-Effect Snow Expected in NW Indiana Sunday Afternoon

After seeing several inches of snow on Saturday, northwest Indiana will likely see more Sunday afternoon thanks to a band of lake-effect snow that is slowly developing over the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the band of snow is expected to impact Lake and Porter counties on Sunday afternoon, potentially causing serious travel issues and other concerns.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Forecasters say that 1-to-2 inches of snow could accumulate as the band travels eastward across the area, with sharp reductions in visibility caused by heavy, quick-hitting snow.

Snow could also accumulate on roadways due to the intensity of the bands, making it more difficult for snowplows to keep up with the weather.

A lake effect snow band continues in NW Indiana this afternoon. Steady snowfall is expected at times, so if driving through Lake or Porter counties in NW IN, be prepared for potentially hazardous travel due to sharp reductions in visibility and snow accumulations on roads. #inwx pic.twitter.com/5rcZwFtXpN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 2, 2022

The snow bands should move out of the area by mid-to-late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The lake-effect snow comes after parts of Indiana saw four or more inches of snow on Saturday. In Cedar Lake, 4.1 inches of snow fell Saturday, while Lake Station reported four inches of snowfall.

In Porter County, Valparaiso saw 4.2 inches of snow, with 3.3 inches falling in Portage.