Lake County

Lake County Sheriff's Officer Found Dead in Patrol Car in East Chicago

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating the incident.

A Lake County sheriff’s officer was found dead in his patrol car Friday afternoon in East Chicago, Indiana.

The 51-year-old veteran officer was discovered in his vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Chicago Courthouse, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. His name has not yet been released.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family loved ones of this officer, and also to the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating the incident.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake CountyLake County Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us