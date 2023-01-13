Lake County Sheriff's Deputies Hailed as Heroes for Saving Elderly Woman's Life

Three deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Department in northern Illinois are being applauded for possibly saving the life of an elderly woman who was discovered on the floor of her home during a well-being check.

On Friday morning, Deputy Katie Gordon was tasked with making phone calls as part of the sheriff's department's R.U.O.K. Program, in which department members regularly check up on elderly residents who live alone, officials explained.

Gordon tried calling a 77-year-old woman who resides in unincorporated Lake Villa, but was unable to make contact. Sheriffs officials said the day prior, the elderly woman sound tired when a department member talked to her.

Because Gordon was unable to get ahold of the women, she requested that deputies with the sheriff's department's patrol division perform a well-being check, according to a news release. Deputies Trish List and Jessica Fill responded to the residence, where they knocked on the door but didn't receive an answer. After obtaining a key to enter the home, they found the elderly woman on the floor, confused and unable to move.

The deputies called for an ambulance, which transported the woman to an area hospital.

"The collaboration between Deputies Gordon, List, and Fill undoubtedly saved a life," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg stated in the release. "This is not the first time the R.U.O.K. program saved a life and I am very proud of everyone who has a role in the program.”

Information about the R.U.O.K. program can be found on the sheriff's department's website.