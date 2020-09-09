Lake County Officers Commended After Helping Children Left Home Alone

A group of officers in northwest Indiana are being honored for their “compassion and professionalism” after they helped a group of children who had been left home alone at a Crown Point residence earlier this month.

According to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, the officers were called to a home in Crown Point on Sept. 2 after a 911 hang-up call. Officer Christopher Akey was dispatched to the house, and Officer Ryan Fay, who was off-duty at the time, also reported to the residence.

When Fay arrived on scene, he heard a child inside crying and screaming “mommy, where are you?,” according to the release. Fay spoke to the child through the door and asked her to open the door.

Once inside, Fay found a 6-year-old child and her 2-year-old sister. He also was told there was a 6-month-old baby asleep in a back bedroom at the time.

At that point, Akey, along with Officers Kyle Kranz and Grant Traxler, arrived at the scene to help care for the children and to try to track down their caretakers. The 6-month-old baby began to scream while officers were at the home, and Fay, according to the release, picked her up and began to gently rock her back and forth.

Officers helped to calm the children down by watching TV with them, and even changed the baby’s diaper while they were inside the home.

The other officers found documents in the home that helped dispatchers locate the children’s mother. She returned to the home a short time later, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating the incident, and charges are pending in the case. The Department of Child Services is also launching an investigation.

As for the officers involved, they are being commended for their professionalism in not only finding the children’s mother, but also in helping to soothe the kids during a trying time.

“They stepped in where help was needed and did what they could to ensure the wellbeing of the children in this case,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. “I applaud them for a job well done.”