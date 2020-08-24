Lake County Jail to Test All Inmates, Staff for Coronavirus

The Lake County Jail plans to test all inmates, correctional employees, staff and contractors for the coronavirus as part of enhanced mitigation procedures announced Monday.

Due to the expansion of testing availability, in early August all employees of the Lake County Jail were provided coronavirus tests, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Of the nearly 140 tests provided, two correctional officers and one administrative assistant tested positive. All three were asymptomatic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of six inmates, nine correctional officers and one correctional administrative assistant previously tested positive for the virus.

“I view it as a top-priority to keep my employees as safe and healthy as possible, as well as the inmates in the jail who we are responsible to protect," Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. "Overall, our mitigation efforts have proven to be successful and we look forward to the ongoing increased testing in our facility.”