Lake County Jail COVID-19 Outbreak Infects 35 Inmates

A total of 35 inmates housed in one pod at the Lake County Jail in north suburban Waukegan have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

On Dec. 14, the sheriff's office, which oversees the jail, learned that four inmates in housing pod 5-North contracted the coronavirus, a news release stated.

As a result, the jail introduced strict mitigation measures, which included only allowing specific employees inside the pod while wearing medical-grade personal protective equipment.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office received information that 35 of the 53 inmates housed in pod 5-North tested positive for COVID-19. The positive inmates in the pod were asymptomatic and in good condition, jail officials said Sunday.

All of the individuals have had increased contact with the jail's medical staff, the sheriff's office added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lake County Jail has implemented additional precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including enhancing medical screening for inmates and employees, increasing cleanings of jail pods and utilizing PPE for all jail staff.