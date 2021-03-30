Lake County

Lake County Fairgrounds Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

The Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability this week to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus, which includes additional underlying health conditions, the health department announced.

The Lake County Health Department opened vaccination appointments at the Fairgrounds to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus on Tuesday, after partners in the county moved into the expanded phase last week.

"While the demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Lake County still exceeds our supply, we are making great progress and are now able to open vaccination appointments for more groups,” Mark Pfister, executive director at the Lake County Health Department, said.

Here's a list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions in Phase 1B Plus:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
  • Diabetes
  • Heart condition
  • Immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant
  • Smoking
  • Obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary disease
  • Sickle Cell Disease

Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register in the AllVax Portal located here. Appointments can also be made by calling (847) 377-8130.

Health officials reminded that those registered through AllVax will receive an email notification when there is vaccine supply available for additional appointments.

