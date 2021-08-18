Lake County Authorities Investigate After 2 Bodies Found in Lake Michigan Sunday

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two bodies were recovered from Lake Michigan in two different locations Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the United States Coast Guard was called after a fisherman saw a body of an adult woman floating in the water approximately three miles to the southeast of Waukegan Harbor.

Just 90 minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter was conducting a training exercise approximately three miles east of the shore line in Lake Forest when the crew spotted the body of an adult man floating in the water. The Coast Guard was able to recover the body a short time later.

Authorities have not yet identified the two individuals, but they did provide descriptions of both. The woman appears to be between the ages of 18 and 40. She is described as a Black woman, standing approximately 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds.

She was wearing a summer dress when she was found, and appeared to have been in the water for no more than two weeks, according to officials.

The man was described as Hispanic, standing 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives are working with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the man is the same person who went missing in Lake Michigan on Aug. 8.

Anyone with information on either person is encouraged to call police at 847-377-4000.