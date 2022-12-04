palos park

LaGrange Road Shut Down in Palos Park Due to Major Accident Investigation: Police

police lights15
FILE

Drivers are being asked to avoid LaGrange Road in south suburban Palos Park while police work on scene of a major accident investigation, authorities said.

LaGrange Road between 111th Street and 123rd Street was closed due to a collision at approximately 5:10 p.m. and expected to remain closed for the following five hours, according to a Facebook post from police.

Route 83 access to southbound LaGrange Road was also shut down, police stated.

Drivers were asked to use Harlem or 104th avenues as alternate routes.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Details about the collision weren't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

palos parklargrange roadmajor accidents
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us