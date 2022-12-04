LaGrange Road Shut Down in Palos Park Due to Major Accident Investigation: Police

Drivers are being asked to avoid LaGrange Road in south suburban Palos Park while police work on scene of a major accident investigation, authorities said.

LaGrange Road between 111th Street and 123rd Street was closed due to a collision at approximately 5:10 p.m. and expected to remain closed for the following five hours, according to a Facebook post from police.

Route 83 access to southbound LaGrange Road was also shut down, police stated.

Drivers were asked to use Harlem or 104th avenues as alternate routes.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Details about the collision weren't immediately available.