Lady Gaga to Perform Pandemic-Delayed Show at Wrigley Field

Lady Gaga is off on her first tour in four years, and Chicago is due for a visit.

Fans can expect to hear the 36-year-old pop star's classic hits, along with songs from her 2020 album “Chromatica" and soundtracks from “A Star Is Born” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Gaga is set for a 7:30 p.m. performance Monday at Wrigley Field, and tickets are rather pricey — so put on your best poker faces.

Tickets sold by the MLB start out with a price point of $198.50 plus fees for seats situated at the back of the field, though only a limited number are available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Resale markets also remain as an option for those looking to score some tickets.

On Stubhub, prices aren't all too different. Fans can grab a seat in the back for $170 plus fees.

If you want to be at field-level for the show, you’ll have to dish out over $300, according to the resale site.

Just in case you were wondering, general admission pit tickets will cost over $900.

After hitting up the Windy City, the singer will head to Boston, Atlanta and a few more cities before taking off to Asia.