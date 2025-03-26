Lady Gaga coming to Chicago as part of 2025 ‘The Mayhem Ball' world tour

Music icon and 14-time Grammy Award winning Lady Gaga on Tuesday morning announced "The Mayhem Ball" 2025 tour with dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom -- including two shows set to take place in Chicago.

The tour, in support of her new album "Mayhem," will kick off after Lady Gaga's 2025 headlining sets at Coachella and stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore, a release from Live Nation said.

The first North American date on the tour is July 16 at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, the tour comes to the United Center in Chicago, the release said.

This is Gaga's first North American and Europe/UK run since her iconic 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour, the release said, and her first arena tour since 2018.

"There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows," she said in the release. But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Tickets for the North American tour dates are set to go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. April 3, with various presales beginning March 31.

A full list of dates for Lady Gaga's "The Mayhem Ball" tour can be found below:

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena