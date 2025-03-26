Lady Gaga coming to Chicago as part of 2025 ‘The Mayhem Ball' world tour

Music icon and 14-time Grammy Award winning Lady Gaga on Tuesday morning announced "The Mayhem Ball" 2025 tour with dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom -- including two shows set to take place in Chicago.
The tour, in support of her new album "Mayhem," will kick off after Lady Gaga's 2025 headlining sets at Coachella and stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore, a release from Live Nation said.
The first North American date on the tour is July 16 at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, the tour comes to the United Center in Chicago, the release said.
This is Gaga's first North American and Europe/UK run since her iconic 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour, the release said, and her first arena tour since 2018.
"There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows," she said in the release. But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."
Tickets for the North American tour dates are set to go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. April 3, with various presales beginning March 31.
A full list of dates for Lady Gaga's "The Mayhem Ball" tour can be found below:
LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena