Labor Day Weekend Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Chance For Scattered Showers Saturday

Labor Day weekend has been off to a cloudy start, but is expected to clear up with sunny skies by the holiday.

Mostly cloudy in the morning, scattered showers will likely roll through the Chicago area into the evening hours, according to the latest weather models.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperature highs will likely be in the mid-70s on Saturday with skies possibly clearing overnight for a pleasant Sunday morning.

Sunny, clear skies are expected throughout the day on Sunday as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Labor Day holiday is expected to look similar to Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, though cooler by the lake. Clouds coming through the area could bring some brief, scattered showers.

The next chance for rain comes Tuesday as temperatures warm to the low to mid-80s.

After the rain passes, temperatures will likely cool back down to the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.