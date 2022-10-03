La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season

La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season.

Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance.

To that, Rick Hahn shares the same sentiments.

"We, like the fans, felt the level of disappointment with the performance this year," Hahn said at Monday's press conference. "It's been described to me at times as depressing, disgust, frustration, shock.

"And I think any of those adjectives are appropriate, and we realize that we have to, despite our expectations, despite what we accomplished over the last couple of years, despite how the world viewed this team entering the 2021 season, we need to earn that respect back from the fans and earn their support over the coming months and into next season."

Hahn echoed feelings likely most White Sox fans felt this season. The team is currently 79-80, a record spectators and pundits could not have expected entering the season.

In 2021, the Sox won the AL Central division to the tune of 93 wins on the season. The team expected a playoff run at the minimum and the Sox failed to succeed in the most accessible playoff route in baseball.

Yes, there were a plethora of injuries and mishaps, but execution wasn't a commonality. Despite their hot streaks and successful instances, they failed overall in the end.

From the sights and sounds of Monday, no one was more crushed by the team's season than La Russa, who announced his stepping down from the manager position due to ongoing health issues.

He said on Monday he was upset the team didn't come away with a World Series, which was his goal when he came out of retirement to take the managerial position.

La Russa was the center of the fan's frustration this season. But, despite the feelings fans shared with him, he doesn't hold any grudges. If anything, he expressed his appreciation for the fans and the passion they brought to Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

"At no time have I been disappointed or upset with the White Sox fans, including those who at times chanted, 'Fire Tony,'" La Russa said during Monday's press conference. "Never disappointed or upset. A little embarrassed. They come to games with passion for our team and a strong desire to win. Loud and exciting when we win. Rightly upset when we played poorly."

