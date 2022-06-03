LA Rams' Cooper Kupp Says Bears' Jaylon Johnson Is Top Competition

Rams' Cooper Kupp: Bears' Jaylon Johnson 'will challenge you' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson is entering his third season in the NFL and will be playing under a new defensive system implemented by new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. And Johnson's minicamp experience in May has centered around proving himself to the new coaching staff.

While some may try to read into how Johnson has been utilized in off-season practices, one NFL star doesn't think Johnson has anything to prove and labeled him one of the best starting cornerbacks in the league.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, told Dan Patrick on Friday morning that Johnson was among the best defensive backs he played against in last season.

"Early on we played against Jaylon Johnson. He was a guy who would come up and challenge you if you didn't have a game plan for him," Kupp said.

The Bears and Rams met in Week 1 of the season, which Los Angeles won 34-14. Kupp had seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Kupp also said Johnson is a player who could be getting overlooked in the league overall. That could be another source of motivation for Johnson to carry into the 2022 season. Not to mention it comes on top of his play being compared to the rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, the Bears' most recent top-draft pick who has a chance to start opposite of Johnson.

Johnson said recently he does not have a problem practicing with the Bears' second team. Eberflus also reinforced his confidence in Johnson as well, noting he "likes what he sees" from the cornerback. and reiterating his staff is simply assessing every player at the moment.

