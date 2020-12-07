La Grange Restaurant Offers Deliveries from the Grinch This December

The Grinch has found a new job this holiday season: delivering orders for a Chicago-area restaurant.

Antonino's in La Grange announced the restaurant is offering deliveries from the Grinch every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday through Christmas.

For Grinch deliveries, the restaurant asked that people do not order through GrubHub. Instead, customers should go to www.antoninosristorante.com and specify "Grinch" in the notes of the order.

For people outside the La Grange area, the Grinch will also be handing out deliveries curbside at 701 W. Hillgrove Ave. on Tuesdays.

On Monday, the restaurant asked on Facebook that people reserve their spots for this Wednesday so the Grinch can deliver orders before Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical airs on NBC at 7 p.m.