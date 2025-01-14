Windblown dust and ash advisory extended. How wildfires are affecting LA air quality

A windblown dust and ash advisory was extended into Wednesday night due to high winds and the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

The advisory was extended through 7 p.m. Wednesday by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. It includes most of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties in the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

Blowing dust may result in air quality index levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse. The winds may disperse ash from the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have burned a combined 37,800 acres in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas.

Ash also was left behind by smaller recent fires in Sylmar and the west San Fernando Valley, and burn scars from last fall's Line, Airport and Bridge fires.

Windblown ash particles may be too large to be detected by air quality instrumentation and will not influence air quality index levels, but ash particles are typically visible to the naked eye either in the air or on outdoor surfaces. Windblown ash from burned structures may contain higher air toxic

levels.

WINDBLOWN DUST AND ASH ADVISORY (Monday, January 13 - Wednesday, January 15):

high winds may result in blowing dust and ash from areas impacted by wildfire leading to potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher air quality levels: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/sjGmfJygsi — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) January 14, 2025

The SCAQMD advises people who see windblown ash to take precautions to reduce exposure.

Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter.

Avoid vigorous physical activity.

Run your air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air.

Help minimize dust pollution by stabilizing loose soils and slowing down if driving on dirt roads.

Always wear proper personal protective equipment -- long sleeve shirts, pants, gloves and safety glasses when working around ash. A well-fitting respirator such as an N-95 may provide some protection. If you do getash on your skin, wash it off as soon as possible.

Do not use leaf blowers or take other actions -- such as dry sweeping, that will put ash into the air.

To clean up ash, use vacuums equipped with high efficiency particulate air filters.