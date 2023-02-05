Chicago Bulls

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

By Alex Shapiro

Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.

Drummond has been mentioned in trade rumors, too. His minutes had dipped for a few weeks, before picking up again ahead of the trade deadline.

Former Bull Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players headed from the Mavs to the Nets, but apparently he didn’t know about the trade until seeing it on Twitter.

The move made waves across sports, too. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker added his own analysis of the deal.

Irving has been criticized for his anti-vax views, belief in multiple conspiracy theories and for publicizing a film that promotes anti-Semitic tropes. Irving has apologized over the course of his career for those views.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

