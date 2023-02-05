Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.

Kyrie to Dallas 👀👀

Ladies and Gentleman welcome to the trade deadline 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 5, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Drummond has been mentioned in trade rumors, too. His minutes had dipped for a few weeks, before picking up again ahead of the trade deadline.

Former Bull Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players headed from the Mavs to the Nets, but apparently he didn’t know about the trade until seeing it on Twitter.





Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home ð ðð¾ https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania says itâs time to go you pack your bags.Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home ð ðð¾ https://t.co/Enuqat6v0N — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25)

The move made waves across sports, too. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker added his own analysis of the deal.

Kyrie and Luka ain’t going work… exit in the second round of playoffs — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) February 5, 2023

Irving has been criticized for his anti-vax views, belief in multiple conspiracy theories and for publicizing a film that promotes anti-Semitic tropes. Irving has apologized over the course of his career for those views.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.