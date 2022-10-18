Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company

By Tim Stebbins

Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015.

But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the title on Tuesday.

The Phillies and Padres squared off in Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday night, and Kyle Schwarber — facing former Cubs teammate Yu Darvish, no less — clobbered a solo home run.

And we mean clobbered. Schwarber's drive sailed 488 feet and registered a 119.7 mph exit velocity.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Schwarber's homer is the second-longest in the postseason during the Statcast era, trailing only Contreras. 

The Cubs catcher hit a 491-foot homer in Game 4 of the 2017 NLCS against the Dodgers — five years ago to the day.

Schwarber knows a thing or two about hitting memorable postseason home runs. He's hit 10 in career, including five in 2015 — one of which landed atop the right field video board at Wrigley Field.

He's now in good company with Contreras — who's set to become a free agent this winter and is about to join Schwarber in a different kind of company as former Cubs.

MORE: Contreras 'nostalgic' after Cubs career reaches likely end

