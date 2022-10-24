Kyle Schwarber, Dusty Baker Among Ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series

Baker, Schwarber among ex-Cubs in 2022 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is this the year for former Cubs manager Dusty Baker?

Baker is back in the World Series for a second straight year — and third time as manager — after his Astros finished off a sweep of the Yankees Sunday night.

And for the third time, he has a shot to win that first title as a manager that has long eluded him.

Baker is 0-2 in the World Series in his illustrious managerial career, losing in seven games with the 2002 Giants and six games with Houston last year.

He and the Astros lost the 2020 ALCS in seven games, and, of course, he and the Cubs suffered the same fate in the 2003 NLCS.

This might just be Baker’s best opportunity to win that elusive championship, with an Astros team that hasn’t lost yet this postseason.

Standing in the way is a Phillies team featuring a few familiar faces. Here’s a look at the ex-Cubs headed to the World Series.

Dusty Baker

Baker’s illustrious résumé includes a 19-season playing career and 25 seasons managing. He won the 1981 World Series as a player with the Dodgers and took the helm as Giants manager 12 years later.

Baker, who managed the Cubs from 2003-06, is ninth all-time in managerial wins — first among active skippers.

Kyle Schwarber

What will Schwarber do as an encore to his last trip to the World Series? The former Cubs slugger hit .412 in five games in 2016 after making an epic return from a serious knee injury. That includes the hit that started the Cubs’ 10th-inning rally in Game 7.

Schwarber hit three home runs in the Phillies’ five-game NLCS win over the Padres, including a 488-foot drive off former Cubs teammate Yu Darvish.

Nick Castellanos

Castellanos’ time with the Cubs was short but he left a lasting impression on fans after a trade from the Tigers at the 2019 deadline.

This marks his first trip to the World Series in his 10th season in the majors. In fact, before 2022 he had only been to the playoffs twice and had never won a series. He’s won three with the Phillies so far.

David Robertson

Like Schwarber, this marks Robertson’s second World Series appearance. He won it in 2009 with the Yankees.

The veteran reliever had a good 2022 with the Cubs before getting traded to the Phillies at the deadline for pitching prospect Ben Brown.

Robertson has allowed one run in four appearances this postseason, missing the NLDS after hurting his calf celebrating a home run in the wild card round.

Martín Maldonado

Maldonado’s time with the Cubs was brief; he spent 16 days with them in July 2019.

The Cubs acquired the veteran catcher from the Royals for Mike Montgomery and traded him to Houston at the deadline for utility man Tony Kemp.

