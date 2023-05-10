Kyle Long on Justin Fields: 'I don't think there's a ceiling' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If they weren't already on for the first two seasons of Justin Fields' career, all eyes are on the Bears' third-year quarterback.

Amid roster embellishments in dire need of the gaping holes in the Bears' lineup, the front office effectively handed off the baton to Matt Eberflus and Fields as camp nears closer.

Kyle Long, a former offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, believes Fields is ready to take it and run, making great strides in his ongoing development.

"I think Fields is just gonna continue to make strides," Long said on The Straight Line podcast. "I don't think there's a ceiling on this guy. Let's hope they don't put a dome in Chicago because that man is going through the sky."

Long pointed to Fields' physical capabilities as the most unique trait he possesses over other quarterbacks in the NFL.

And it's true. Fields has better speed than a handful of elite receivers in the NFL. Chase Young said Fields ran a 4.37 40-yard dash the first day he showed up at Ohio State amid transferring from Georgia.

"He transferred in he ran a 4.37, as I remember," Young said. "Everybody was blown away. Hard-worker, pays attention to detail, and he's very coachable. To be great, you can't really teach that. And Justin is one of those guys who wants to be great."

Fields flashed those capabilities on the ground this past season, too. He rushed for the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. He nearly broke Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for quarterbacks.

However, the young signal-caller still has work to do in the passing game. His arm hasn't reached its full potential and some are concerned about the lack of production coming from the Bears' strategy through the sky.

Last season, the Bears recorded the fewest number of passing yards and rarely threw the football. The Bears resorted to trampling opponents on the ground, becoming the most prolific rushing team in the league.

Long, however, sees the physical traits Fields has and doesn't fear the unknown of his third season.

"The things that Justin Fields does from a physical standpoint make your jaw drop," Long said. "Even guys like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson probably stop and go 'Oh my God.'"

