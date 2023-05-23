Kyle Hendricks to Throw Bullpen as Cubs Return Nears

Kyle Hendricks throws bullpen at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks has not pitched in a big-league game since last summer, but he could potentially be back on the hill as soon as this weekend, as he’s back at the Friendly Confines Tuesday.

Hendricks, who suffered a capsular tear in his right shoulder last season, has made five rehab appearances with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, posting a 2-1 record and a 5.75 ERA in those outings.

Tuesday, Hendricks was scheduled to throw a bullpen session at the Friendly Confines according to multiple reports, including from Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network.

While Hendricks did struggle in his first two starts in Iowa, giving up a combined 10 earned runs in 4.1 innings, a bullpen session with the Cubs’ coaching staff at Wrigley in early May seemed to set him right.

Since then, he has given up three earned runs in 16 innings since that session, with 14 strikeouts and two walks while scattering 13 hits. He has collected wins in two of those starts, including his last outing against the Indianapolis Indians, as he gave up one run and struck out six batters in six innings.

The Cubs have not yet named a starter for Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. Justin Steele would be on regular rest if he made that start, meaning that the earliest the Cubs would have to have a fifth starter would be Saturday.

