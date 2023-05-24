Kyle Hendricks to Start Cubs' Thursday Game Vs. Mets

Kyle Hendricks rejoins Cubs’ rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time in nearly 11 months, Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks will take the ball for a start at Wrigley Field, as he will be activated from the injured list.

Hendricks, who suffered a capsular tear in his right shoulder last season, hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since July 5, 2022, but that will all change Thursday as he pitches the series finale against the New York Mets.

As part of a shake-up in the pitching rotation, Justin Steele will pitch Friday in the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. Jameson Taillon will break up the lefties in the team’s rotation by pitching Saturday, and Drew Smyly will get the ball for Sunday’s finale.

Hendricks has pitched five games for the Iowa Cubs in his rehab stint, and after a rough outing on May 3 he returned to Wrigley Field for a bullpen session.

Since then he has been dominant, allowing three earned runs in 16 innings while striking out 14 batters and walking just two.

Hendricks started 16 games for the Cubs last season, with a 4-6 record and a 4.80 ERA. He gave up 15 home runs in just 84.1 innings before being shut down for the season.

Hendricks is also the last member of the 2016 Cubs’ World Series-winning club on the roster.

