Kyle Hendricks ‘Not Far Off' in Shoulder Injury Rehab

Hendricks ‘not far off’ in shoulder injury rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks has not pitched in a live game since last July because of a shoulder injury, but he could be nearing a rehab stint as he makes progress in his recovery.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer addressed the media prior to the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, and said that Hendricks will throw live batting practice at the team’s Arizona facility on Wednesday.

Hoyer says that Hendricks will throw two innings of live BP, and the team will evaluate how close he is to beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

“He’s doing great,” Hoyer said. “I think we’ll evaluate it, but he’s not far off.”

Hendricks hasn’t pitched in a big-league game since July after suffering a capsular tear in his throwing shoulder. He opted for rest and recovery rather than surgery, and has been slowly building up his work load during the spring season, with his outing Wednesday signifying the next step in that process.

What remains unclear, aside from Hendricks’ health, is what his role will be with the team when he returns.

The team’s rotation is largely set with veterans, but the question will be whether to move Hayden Wesneski to a bullpen role or back to Iowa if Hendricks is to remain a starter.

