Kyle Hendricks Expected to Start Rehab Stint in Iowa

Kyle Hendricks to start rehab stint this week

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks will take a significant step forward in his recovery from a season-ending shoulder injury when he embarks on a rehab assignment later this week, the team confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Cubs, Hendricks will make a start for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in Des Moines on Thursday when the club takes on the Louisville Bats at Principal Park.

Hendricks, who has not pitched in a game since July 5, 2022 after suffering a capsular tear in his throwing shoulder, has been working out at the team’s complex in Arizona, building strength in his arm and throwing live batting practice to teammates.

That work has brought him to the point where he can face live competition, and the Cubs are hopeful they can get Hendricks back into the rotation in coming weeks.

Hendricks last pitched for the Iowa Cubs in 2014, as he posted a 10-5 record and a 3.59 ERA in 17 starts. He was called up to the Cubs that season, with a 2.46 ERA in 13 starts.

He did make two minor league appearances during a rehab stint in 2017 with the Tennessee Smokies.

The game will be available through MiLB.tv, with subscribers to Major League Baseball’s streaming service having access to the contest.

The question still hasn’t been answered on how the Cubs will handle Hendricks’ return to action should things proceed according to plan. Jameson Taillon is currently on the injured list with a groin issue, but it’s expected that will be a short-term ailment.

Barring another injury, it appears that the Cubs would either have to go with a six-man rotation, or would have Hendricks replace Hayden Wesneski if the youngster continues to struggle with his command.

First pitch between the Bats and Iowa Cubs is slated for 12:08 p.m.

