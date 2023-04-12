Kyle Farmer Needs Surgery From White Sox' Lucas Giolito Pitch

By Alex Shapiro

Kyle Farmer needs surgery from Lucas Giolito HBP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox and Twins went through a scary moment in the fourth inning of their series finale on Wednesday. Lucas Giolito hit Kyle Farmer in the face with a 91.6 mph fastball.

The result of Farmer's injuries will require the Twins' shortstop to receive surgery to realign his teeth. He also suffered a laceration but he avoided breaking his jaw, according to Twins manager Rocco Badelli. 

After getting hit by a pitch in the face, Farmer immediately hit the ground and the home plate umpire immediately motioned to the Twins dugout for help. Farmer lay on the ground for several minutes as Twins trainers attended to him and gave him a towel to cover his mouth. When he finally stood up, Farmer kept the towel pressed over his mouth and had blood covering his nose.

One inning later, the Twins announced it was a jaw injury for Farmer. Willi Castro came in to replace Farmer as a pinch runner.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

