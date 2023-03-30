Kyle Brandt Thinks Bears' Justin Fields Will Be an ‘Absolute Maniac'

GMFB host thinks Justin Fields will be an 'absolute maniac' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When predicting breakout seasons for the 2023 NFL season, Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt came prepared with a cursive-styled whiteboard answer.

"The player who will be an absolute maniac in 2023 is ___?

"The Jalen Hurts similarity is very, very, very close if you allow yourself to believe in the magic of Justin Fields, which I do. That's my guy," Brandt said on the show.

Some pundits have made the comparison to Jalen Hurts, who was an MVP candidate last season in his third year in the league.

Both quarterbacks have big bodies, can run exceptionally well and have the ability to chuck the deep ball. The difference is in the rosters. Howie Roseman constructed a championship roster around Hurts. The Bears aren't quite there yet.

But the addition of DJ Moore, the Bears' hypothetical A.J. Brown acquisition in this case, is starting to lead some to believe Fields can ride the same career trajectory as Hurts. Fields' new teammate, T.J. Edwards – who recently played with the Eagles – is convinced of that possibility.

"Oh, no doubt," Edwards said when asked if Fields can follow Hurts' trajectory on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score. "Literally playing against them recently, you can see just it's kind of the special things that he can do. I was a part of that long run he had against us. I think he's a special player.

Certainly, similarities exist. But Fields and the Bears have to create their path to a championship window. The Eagles can only lend an example of different ways they can get there.

Some believe it's possible. Unfortunately, Fields hasn't been able to show off his arm throughout his first two seasons. The Bears made use of his untapped talent to become the ball carrier. Need not waste his arm if he can make plays on the ground.

It's also reasonable to argue the Bears didn't possess a roster talented enough to create offense through the air. Their wide receiver core lacked the necessary talent and the offensive line was pitiful.

The similarities exist, nonetheless.

"Quarterback, big strong athlete, big college career, wears No. 1, in his third year they added a big wide receiver. It all sounds very familiar," Brandt said, referring to Fields.

