Kurt Busch Going on Chicago Sports Tour to Promote Inaugural Street Race

NASCAR champ Kurt Busch going on Chicago sports tour originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch touched down in Chicago for 48 hours of sports-filled fun, and says he's hoping that a return trip will be in the cards for this summer for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

"I'm pushing hard to be ready for the Chicago Street Race," Busch said in an exclusive interview with NBC Chicago. "Whether I'm in the car or not I'll still be here, it's gonna be an incredible event."

The 44-year-old stepped away from racing full-time after being injured in a crash in July 2022. Busch has yet to be cleared by doctors to resume racing, as he still dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion caused by the crash.

While returning to full-time may not be in the cards, he's working hard to get back to 100% for the street race. The event is something that Busch looks forward to, as he says it's an unprecedented course for NASCAR.

"The newness, the uniqueness, and just the challenge of being on the street course, NASCAR's never done this before," he told NBC. "It'll be fun. The back straightaway areas on Lake Shore Drive ... the scenic value of just being around Buckingham Fountain and Grant Park, the city landscape. That's what makes this all the unique powerful event that it's going to be."

Busch is in the Windy City this week living out the ultimate Chicago sports fan's dream. In partnership with Toyota, he's set to attend a number of sporting and promotional events, as well as learn more about preparations for the street race.

He'll kick off his quick stay in the city by stopping by Harry Caray's Toast on the River at Navy Pier tonight, before watching the Chicago Bulls take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center.

On Thursday, Busch will be at the Cubs' season opener at Wrigley Field. Then it's on to the Blackhawks game, where he'll participate in the "Shoot the Puck" promotion during the second intermission.

Busch has personal connections to the city. He is currently a member of 23XI (pronounced "23-11"), a NASCAR team co-owned by Michael Jordan.

"This is beyond any of my wildest dreams, to race for the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time), right. And to have that sense of responsibility and pride to preform for him. But he makes it super simple, we just all race together as a team, just like any other team would," he said.

However, those Chicago ties go much deeper.

"I'm a Chicagoan, little do you guys know. My family is from Chicago, and I love this city." he explained to us. "My dad's from Schaumburg, mom's from Arlington Heights. Love the North Siders."

While on the subject of that particular Northern suburb, Busch also offered his thoughts on the Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights.

"That's gonna be huge! Will it happen? I don't know. But I think all Chicagoans will absorb the change and newness, because everybody here pulls together with pride."

This story was originally published on NBCChicago.com by Lauren Stewart*