One of the 'World's Best Bars' is in Chicago's West Loop, according to a new list.

Kumiko, in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, has been named to William Reed's newly released list of the "World's Best Bars," for 2023, coming in at 82. The official ranking, which comes out later this month, includes only bars that made the top 50. However, in the lead up to the report, an extended, 51-100 ranking was released, the editors wrote.

According to editors, the list represents 34 cities spread across the world and recognizes "world-leading drinking destinations ripe for exploration."

Kumiko also landed at No. 8 on the agency's list of "50 Best Bars in North America" for 2023.

"The place to be at this Japanese-inspired venue is in one of the eight seats at the bar, enjoying the sophisticated cocktails of creative director Julia Momose," Kumiko's entry on the list said. "At the bar or at one of the few tables in the minimalist omakase-style dining room, Japanese ingredients are showcased in the drinks as well as the compact selection of small plates."

It's not the first time the Japanese-American bar earned accolades. Last year, the bar took the 25th spot on the list of "World's Best Bars," and earned the No. 5 spot domestically.

According to the list, the bar boasts an "impressive bottle list" of imbued saké, shochu, rice whiskey and Japanese whisky, and along with "bright and supple cocktails" like the Walk Softly (rice vodka, sake, vermouth and brut champagne) and Sea Flower (gin, blanc vermouth de chambéry, sake, kabosu juice and lime.)

The bar also fittingly offers alcohol-free drinks, as the bar's owner, Julia Momosé’, is known restaurant world for pioneering "spiritfrees".

See the full list here.