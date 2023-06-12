Kuma's Corner set to serve up dessert treats, gourmet hot dogs at select locations, company says

Kuma’s Corner, which is best-known for its iconic burgers, is branching out in a big way this summer, offering up dessert treats, gourmet hot dogs and handmade potato chips at two different locations in the city.

According to a press release, Voodoobar is scheduled to open later this week, and H.E. Doubleweiners will make its debut later in the summer.

The former, which will serve dessert items, will be located at the Kuma’s location in the Avondale neighborhood, while the latter will open up shop at the West Loop location, company officials said.

According to the company, Voodoobar will be a seasonal attraction, and will open Wednesday at 2900 West Belmont Avenue.

Items include Italian ice, gelato cookie sandwiches, ice cream bars and more, according to the company.

“We look forward to providing these new and fun food concepts at our Avondale and West Loop locations,” President Ron Cain said in a statement. “We like knowing that we are adding to the neighborhood liveliness by offering these delicious summertime delicacies.”

The H.E. Doubleweiner’s brand will begin operating out of the company’s West Loop location later this year, and will be a year-round attraction, officials said.

Six hot dog offerings will be available, as will homemade chips and craft beverages. The list includes the Codejo, which will feature sliced avocado, cherry peppers and chipotle aioli.

More information on both locations can be found on the company’s website.