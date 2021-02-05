Kroger

Kroger to Pay Workers $100 to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Kroger is offering a $100 incentive for employees who receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to encourage associates to become vaccinated, the Cincinnati-based grocery retailer announced Friday.

The vaccine payment will be offered to all associates who present proof of vaccination to their human resources representative, according to a news release from the company.

Employees who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment.

Local

Chicago Police Department 20 mins ago

Chicago Police Officer Charged With Attempted Murder in Off-Duty Shooting

Munster 34 mins ago

Police Seek Man Who Forcibly Took Off Shoes From Women at Munster Target

The company also announced an additional $50 million investment to thank and reward employees, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. 

Chicago-area grocer Mariano's is a subsidiary of Kroger.

This article tagged under:

Krogercoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccinekroger covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us