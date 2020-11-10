Kroger

Kroger Begins Limiting Purchases for Certain Products at Stores

The purchase limits will apply to both in-store and online orders, a spokesperson said

Kroger has started limiting purchases on certain products at its stores, including items like toilet paper, paper towel, disinfecting wipes and more.

The company said the move is temporary, but it remains unclear how long it will be in place.

"To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we've proactively and temporarily set purchase limits to two per customer on certain products, including bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement.

The purchase limits will apply to both in-store and online orders, the spokesperson said.

The Cincinnati-based chain also operates Mariano's, among several other stores. It remains unclear if the policy will be in place at Mariano's locations. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

Krogercoronavirusgrocery stores
