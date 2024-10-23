Kristin Cavallari addresses ex-husband Jay Cutler's arrest in latest podcast

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari addressed the recent arrest of her ex-husband, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, and opened up about the public end to their marriage in the latest episode of her podcast this week.

At the start of the "Let's be Honest" podcast episode, Cavallari noted that the content detailing her break-up was recorded "right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex husband."

Cutler was arrested on DUI and other charges Thursday.

"I will not be commenting on what happened. I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs, but that's the only thing I will be saying about it publicly," she began the episode.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a traffic crash involving Cutler in Franklin, Tennessee.

There, a driver told police that Cutler rear-ended him.

"During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol," a release from the Franklin Police Department stated. "Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant."

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News, the driver told authorities Cutler offered him $2,000 if he did not call police and attempted to flee the scene before officers arrived.

Cutler, 41, who lives in Franklin, was arrested on DUI and other charges, including possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent, authorities said.

Cutler played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spending the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears. He was released by the team after the 2016 season, and played one more year for the Miami Dolphins before retiring from football.

He and Cavallari were previously married and share three kids together, but the pair announced their divorce in 2020.

"My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned," she said in her latest episode, titled "Breaking Up Sucks." "And I really tried f---ing everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."

In his retirement, Cutler has made headlines documenting some of his farm life in Tennessee and has weighed in on a number of Bears moves. In 2021, he revealed he started suffering from some of the symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

Cavallari, a 37-year-old who founded the accessory brand Uncommon James and starred in shows like "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," also lives in Tennessee and just recently went through a breakup with her 24-year-old boyfriend Mark Estes.

The podcast episode marked one of the rare times Cavallari has discussed the end of her marriage to Cutler.

"I will say, we are in the best place that we've been in. And it's been four and a half years," she continued. "It took four years. But things are really good with us now. So much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently, and that makes me so happy, because honestly, I never thought that we would get there. I really didn't."

She noted, however, that there was still much to the story left untold.

"If I tell you that Jay and I can get there, anyone can get there," she said. "Take my word on that. I wish I could give you guys all the stories, but I can't. Just trust me on that."

Check back for more on this developing story.