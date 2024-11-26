Krispy Kreme will soon bid adieu to its Thanksgiving Pies Collection and say hello to a brand new donut assortment, one that's fitting for the Christmas season.

The popular donut chain on Monday unveiled its new Dr. Seuss-themed “Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection," which debuts at shops on Friday.

“Who wants to celebrate Christmas with Krispy Kreme?! Our Merry Grinchmas doughnuts are guaranteed to make even the Grinchiest Grinch smile...” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer, said in a news release, in part.

The collection features three all-new doughnuts, each based on a character from the Christmas classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” - and two returning fan favorites:

NEW Grinch Doughnut: an unglazed doughnut filled with “coal” Cookies & KREME™ filling, dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing smirky grin and buttercream hair.

an unglazed doughnut filled with “coal” Cookies & KREME™ filling, dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing smirky grin and buttercream hair. NEW Grinchy Claus Doughnut: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme, Christmas crispies and Grinch piece.

an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with white buttercreme, Christmas crispies and Grinch piece. NEW Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Doughnut: an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing with a green buttercreme tree, festively sprinkled and topped with a star piece.

an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing with a green buttercreme tree, festively sprinkled and topped with a star piece. Santa Belly Doughnut: a returning holiday favorite unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme™, dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt and topped with a belt buckle.

a returning holiday favorite unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme™, dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt and topped with a belt buckle. Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles is back.

Krispy Kreme is also gearing up for the return of its "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12. Guests who purchase any dozen at regular price in store, through the drive-thru or online will be able to purchase a second Original Glazed dozen for only $1.